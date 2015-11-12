LONDON Nov 12 State-backed British lender Royal
Bank of Scotland said it expects annual revenues in its
corporate and institutional banking (CIB) business to fall to
about 1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) after it is
restructured, down 65 percent from last year.
Costs in 'Future CIB', which includes investment banking,
are expected to drop to 700-800 million pounds, down more than
75 percent from 3.6 billion pounds last year, RBS said in a
presentation on Thursday detailing its CIB restructuring.
RBS said in February it would shrink its investment bank
business by slashing its assets by 70 percent and cutting its
geographic footprint.
CIB's returns were too low, its costs and capital usage were
too high, and many of its activities were too risky, Chief
Executive Ross McEwan said at that time.
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Anjuli Davies)