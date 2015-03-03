Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
March 3 Royal Bank of Scotland is aiming to cut as many as 14,000 jobs in its investment banking units across the United States and Asia, the Financial Times reported.
Of the total 18,000 people who work for RBS' investment banking unit, it aims to slash as many as four of every five positions by 2019, while overhauling the back-office systems to automate them, the newspaper said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1zVTXMh)
RBS said last week it will shrink its investment banking operations from 25 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
RBS could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.