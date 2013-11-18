UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON Nov 18 British bank RBS said on Monday it was in talks with a potential third-party buyer for its retail investor products and equity derivatives (IP & ED) business.
The bank, majority owned by the British state, had previously said it wanted to sell the unit.
"No agreement has been entered into and there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached," it said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.