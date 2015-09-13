LONDON, Sept 13 Royal Bank of Scotland
has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to prepare a
spin-off of scores of its Williams & Glyn-branded retail
branches, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
Without citing sources, the Telegraph said investment
bankers would start meeting investors later this year to discuss
the planned float of Williams & Glyn in 2016 which RBS hopes
will value the new bank at 1.5 billion pounds ($2.31 billion).
RBS was ordered to sell Williams & Glyn, which comprises 314
branches and is focused on lending to small businesses, by
European regulators as a condition of its 46 billion pound
government bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
($1 = 0.6482 pounds)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Jason Neely)