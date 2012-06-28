* Ulster Bank experiencing similar problems to NatWest
* Cbank deputy head held talks with RBS CEO
DUBLIN, June 28 Delays caused by an IT failure
at Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit are
"unacceptable", the Irish central bank said on Thursday adding
to pressure to resolve a problem that has caused massive
disruption to millions of customers.
Ulster Bank, like its UK sister bank NatWest, is battling to
get on top of a huge backlog of failed payments after a software
upgrade went wrong, resulting in the bank being unable to
process payments for its personal and business customers.
The resulting chaos - which left businesses unable to pay
staff, bills unpaid and customers struggling to complete house
purchases - has been a public relations disaster for
RBS.
"The Central Bank of Ireland is concerned by the
unacceptable continuing delays by Ulster Bank in fully resolving
the failure of its payment system and the consequent impact on
its customers," the central bank said in a statement.
Customers at Ulster Bank continued to experience problems
completing transactions on Thursday, eight days after the issue
first emerged, the bank said in a statement on its web site.
Ulster Bank has extended its opening hours and said it
expects to restore full service for the start of next week.
The central bank has been in daily contact with Ulster Bank
and its deputy governor met with the chief executive of RBS on
Thursday, the statement said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries)