DUBLIN, June 28 Delays caused by an IT failure at Royal Bank of Scotland's Irish unit are "unacceptable", the Irish central bank said on Thursday adding to pressure to resolve a problem that has caused massive disruption to millions of customers.

Ulster Bank, like its UK sister bank NatWest, is battling to get on top of a huge backlog of failed payments after a software upgrade went wrong, resulting in the bank being unable to process payments for its personal and business customers.

The resulting chaos - which left businesses unable to pay staff, bills unpaid and customers struggling to complete house purchases - has been a public relations disaster for RBS.

"The Central Bank of Ireland is concerned by the unacceptable continuing delays by Ulster Bank in fully resolving the failure of its payment system and the consequent impact on its customers," the central bank said in a statement.

Customers at Ulster Bank continued to experience problems completing transactions on Thursday, eight days after the issue first emerged, the bank said in a statement on its web site.

Ulster Bank has extended its opening hours and said it expects to restore full service for the start of next week.

The central bank has been in daily contact with Ulster Bank and its deputy governor met with the chief executive of RBS on Thursday, the statement said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)