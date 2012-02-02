(Resends to correct job title)
LONDON, Nov 10 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland has put
one of its most senior EMEA bankers, Eamonn Price, on an "at
risk" redundancy list as it makes cuts within various investment
banking businesses in a bid to save costs.
It is a massive about-turn for RBS, which is 83%-owned by
the UK government, as Price only joined the bank in March this
year. He was appointed head of financial institutions for the
EMEA region and reports to the global head of the financial
institutions group, William Fall.
Earlier this month, RBS announced weak Q3 results and said
it would trim its investment bank.
Price is a veteran FIG banker, and before joining RBS had
most recently been co-head of European debt capital markets and
head of European FIG at Lehman Brothers, a post he left in June
2008 before the firm defaulted.
RBS is also making deep cuts in debt capital markets,
although at a more junior level. Among those hit by redundancy
notices included Antonios Ntatzopoulos, who is associate for FIG
DCM covering Greece, Iberia and Italy. The bank is also
potentially cutting two associates from the origination desk,
Alex Cheema and James Wright.
The sales and trading operation is also being hard hit as
the bank tries to reduce costs following a collapse in market
activity in 2011.
Jonny Doyle and Paul Gordon-Brown, who looked after
financial institutions trading, and Liam Griggs, who traded
leverage loans, are at risk. Meanwhile, Tom Granger and Evanita
Ten Napel, who worked on UK and Dutch debt sales respectively,
have been notified that they too face redundancy.
RBS refused to comment to IFR.
