AMSTERDAM May 11 British lender Royal Bank of
Scotland said on Friday it was to cut 500 jobs in the
Netherlands, roughly a quarter of its headcount there.
RBS, 82 percent owned by Britain after being rescued during
the 2008 financial crisis, has already scaled back its Dutch
operations.
In March, about 70 staff from RBS's merchant banking
business in the Netherlands moved to Dutch lender ABN AMRO
.
ABN AMRO, once a leading international player, was
nationalised by the Dutch state during the 2008 crisis after the
failure of a three-pronged hostile 70 billion euro ($91
billion)takeover by RBS, Fortis and Banco Santander.
RBS said earlier this year it would wind down parts of its
equities operations as part of a broader cutback of its
investment banking business.
A spokeswoman for RBS said on Friday the bank would cut 500
jobs, leaving 1,400 staff in the Netherlands by the end of 2013.
Dutch media reported the cuts would be in back office.
($1 = 0.7716 euro)
