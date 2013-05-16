UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN May 16 Royal Bank of Scotland will cut 1,400 jobs over the next two years in a restructuring of its retail head office in Britain, the part-nationalised bank said on Thursday.
In a statement, the chief executive of RBS's UK retail business, Ross McEwan, said the bank would try to avoid compulsory redundancies by redeploying staff where possible.
Trade union Unite described the job cuts as "brutal".
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts