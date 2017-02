LONDON Aug 5 Royal Bank of Scotland could cut some 2,000 jobs at its GBM investment banking arm over a period of a year or 18 months, Chief Executive Stephen Hester said on Friday.

Asked to respond to a Financial Times report that 2,000 jobs would be cut at the division, Hester replied: "Over a period of time, that (2,000 figure) would be in the right ballpark."

He added that these cuts could take place over "a year, maybe 18 months." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Erica Billingham)