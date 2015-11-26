LONDON Nov 26 A High Court judge on Thursday
delayed the trial in a drawn-out battle between Royal Bank of
Scotland and shareholders, criticising the lender and
its legal advisers for being "unfocused" and swamped by 25
million documents.
Thousands of shareholders are claiming around 4 billion
pounds in compensation and alleging that RBS's 12 billion pound
($18 bln) investor cash call in 2008 - launched just before the
bank's near collapse - contained misstatements and omissions.
Judge Robert Hildyard adjourned the date for the
high-profile trial by three months to March 6, 2017, saying he
wanted to ensure fair and orderly legal proceedings in the case.
"I would accept that the root of the problem that has ...
apparently swamped the defendants and their advisers has been
the enormous disclosure process - revealing, I am told, some 25
million documents, of which some 10 million are classed as
'unique'," Hildyard said in a High Court judgment.
Hildyard said the defendants' response to requests for
documents, search terms and custodians "appears not to have been
informed by any sufficient early attempt to grasp what would
truly be involved" and called their approach "diffuse".
The judge, who only delayed the planned trial reluctantly,
said there appeared to be an "unfocused disclosure process",
which had "fanned out exponentially and extravagantly without
sufficient control and direction."
He urged both sides to take tighter control of the group
action, which has been years in preparation, and told them to
start by disclosing the identities of proposed witnesses.
The bank's near-failure at the height of the credit crisis,
averted only by a 45 billion pound taxpayer-funded bailout,
threatened to fell Britain's financial system.
RBS, advised by lawyers Herbert Smith Freehills, rejects the
allegations in the case.
"We are pleased that the judge has allowed our application
for an extension to the timetable and acknowledges that this is
a large and complex case," an RBS spokeswoman said in an emailed
statement.
"The volume of document disclosure required has vastly
exceeded all expectations in terms of scale, time and resource
and to date we have reviewed 10 million documents and supplied
more than half a million documents to the court."
($1 = 0.6622 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Susan Fenton)