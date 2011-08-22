* Brokerage trustee says money owed under swaps agreement
* RBS said to claim Lehman owes it money, seek set-off
* RBS spokeswoman declines to comment
NEW YORK, Aug 22 The trustee for Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc's LEHMQ.PK brokerage sued Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) for $345.9 million over a 1998 swap
agreement that was terminated early.
According to a complaint filed Friday by the trustee James
Giddens with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, ABN Amro
Bank, now owned by RBS, ended the swap agreement on Sept. 22,
2008, one week after Lehman filed for Chapter 11 protection
from creditors.
Giddens said the $345.9 million relates to 247 foreign
currency transactions that were outstanding when the agreement
was terminated.
He said RBS is refusing to pay because it claims a right to
set that amount off against amounts owed it by the Lehman
brokerage and various affiliates.
"The parties have reached an impasse" in talks to resolve
the dispute, Giddens said.
An RBS spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
Giddens is trying to recover money for former Lehman
brokerage customers. The Lehman parent hopes later this year to
win approval of a reorganization plan that could repay
creditors $65 billion.
Lehman filed for protection from creditors on Sept. 15,
2008, in by far the largest U.S. bankruptcy on record.
RBS was partially nationalized after suffering huge losses
on subprime and other mortgage debt, and the British government
took an 83 percent stake. [ID:nLDE6BE1DL]
The case is Giddens v. Royal Bank of Scotland NV, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-ap-02548.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)