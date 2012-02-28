LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland began a large scale debt exchange on Tuesday as the row over UK banks' tax avoidance schemes on such activity escalated. RBS is offering to buy-back GBP5.4bn equivalent of subordinated debt at a discount to par which will allow it to boost its capital through an accounting gain.

RBS said in a statement that any profits made by the issuer on the exchange offer would be subject to UK tax in accordance to UK rules.

Barclays Bank a double blow to its reputation and finances on Tuesday after the UK taxman sought to retrieve more than GBP500m from banks by closing "highly abusive" tax avoidance schemes, discounted debt buy-back being one of them .

RBS is offering to buy the old securities from investors at a discount to par and swap them for new ones with an on-the-run coupon. Investors can exchange the old securities for new Tier 2 bonds.

The RBS offer is similar to the one made by fellow state-owned UK bank Lloyds, launched in December last year (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)