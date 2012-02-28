(Updates to add details)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - Royal Bank of Scotland began a large-scale debt exchange on Tuesday as the row over UK banks' tax avoidance schemes on such activity escalated. RBS is offering to buy back GBP5.4bn equivalent of subordinated debt at a discount to par, which will allow it to boost its capital through an accounting gain.

RBS said in a statement that any profits it made on the exchange offer would be subject to UK tax in accordance with UK rules.

The move comes after the British government said it would seek to retrieve more than GBP500m from banks by closing "highly abusive" tax avoidance schemes, including two measures used by Barclays Bank..

RBS is offering 12 of the old securities from investors at a discount to par and swap them for new issues with an on-the-run coupon. Investors can exchange the old securities for new Tier 2 bonds.

The RBS offer is similar to the one made by fellow state-owned UK bank Lloyds, launched in December last year .

The bank is offering to exchange two euro deals, four dollar deals, four Australian dollar deals, one Canadian dollar deal and one Swiss franc deal for a new euro transaction with a spread of 900bp over mid-swaps, a new US dollar deal with spread of 850bp over mid-swaps, a new Australian dollar issue with a spread of 875bp over mid-swaps, a new Canadian dollar trade with a spread of 875bp over mid-swaps and new Swiss francs deal with a spread of 900bp over mid-swaps.

All the deals will be 10 year non-call five and have a coupon reset at the five-year point; pricing will be rounded to the nearest 0.125%.

The new deals with be compliant with CRD4 in the sense that they do not include step-up features. They also include "variation language" that allows the bank to amend the terms of the bonds, as long as it's not detrimental to bondholders.

According to a banker on the deal, RBS is paying around a two points premium versus where the outstanding deals had been offered in the secondary market. Prices range between 75% and 87% of par, which is higher than what Lloyds paid at the end of last year, although the market backdrop was completely different and spreads have since rallied.

MANAGING CALLS

Similar to the Lloyds trade in December, RBS is seeking to boost its capital base but also manage a wave of upcoming calls. The bank has already passed the first call date on 10 out of the 12 targeted deals as a result of restrictions placed by the EU as the bank received state aid.

"The issuer is undertaking an exchange offer on its Lower Tier 2 which are eligible for call in light of ongoing market conditions and regulatory uncertainty," the bank said in a statement. "The exchange offer also provides RBS with an opportunity to improve the quality of its capital base."

Similar to what Lloyds did in December, RBS has warned investors who decide not to participate in the liability management that "all decisions to exercise calls on any notes targeted in the exchange and other callable capital securities in relation to which RBS has made statements in the context of its prior liability management that remain outstanding after April 29 2012 will be made with reference to the prevailing regulatory, economic and market conditions at the time."

The bank added that no decisions had been made with regards to other callable capital securities.

Banks issued large amounts of subordinated debt in the mid 2000s which are now coming up for call. However, market conditions have changed and appetite for this type of debt has shrunk, making it a lot more difficult for banks to refinance it at an efficient cost.

Investors have until March 7 to submit their offers. RBS is dealer manager and structuring advisor. BNP Paribas and JP Morgan are the other dealer managers. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)