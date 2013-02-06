UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON Feb 6 The conduct of some Royal Bank of Scotland staff who rigged Libor interest rates was disgraceful and brought shame on the bank, the head of its investment bank told staff on Wednesday.
"The conduct of those involved was disgraceful and has brought shame on our company," John Hourican told staff in a memo seen by Reuters. "The continuation of this behaviour during the company's darkest hours, when so many of us were fighting to ensure its survival, makes it all the more shameful."
Hourican said he will leave RBS at the end of April. "Notwithstanding the fact that the unauthorised activities started before I took this job and were not known to me, I clearly bear some responsibility for the continuing actions of all our employees," he said.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.