BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Revenue for quarter was $3.57 million, a 7.4 percent increase over revenue of $3.32 million in comparable prior-year period.
LONDON Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland is braced for a penalty of more than 350 million pounds ($564 million) for its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, without citing sources.
The British newspaper said part state-owned RBS is nearing a deal with regulators in Europe and North America over its part in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal, and is expected to agree a settlement early next month.
RBS declined to comment.
* Hilton announces $1 billion stock repurchase program, quarterly dividend and corporate name change
Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs rose.