LONDON Dec 16 Royal Bank of Scotland is braced for a penalty of more than 350 million pounds ($564 million) for its role in a global interest rate rigging scandal, the Sunday Times newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The British newspaper said part state-owned RBS is nearing a deal with regulators in Europe and North America over its part in the Libor interest rate rigging scandal, and is expected to agree a settlement early next month.

RBS declined to comment.