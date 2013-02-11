UPDATE 6-Oil edges up after Iraq urges extension of OPEC cuts
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
LONDON Feb 11 Royal Bank of Scotland's management failed to spot the manipulation of benchmark interest rates by traders because they were focused on keeping the bank alive, the head of its investment bank told lawmakers.
"When we took control of the bank it had had a cardiac arrest. We had to prioritise dealing with the existential threat to the bank," John Hourican, who is leaving the bank following the scandal, told the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards on Monday.
Peter Nielsen, head of RBS's markets division, said the bank is unlikely to have made money out of any manipulation by its traders. He also said he had discussed resigning with Hourican in the wake of the affair but decided to stay on. Hourican said he had told Chief Executive Stephen Hester that Nielsen should stay.
* Iraq said to be ready to join OPEC output cuts in second half of 2017
LONDON, March 6 Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) halted production at Nigeria's Bonga oil field on March 4 for maintenance that will last at least a month.
LONDON, March 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION