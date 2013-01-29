Jan 29 Royal Bank of Scotland Group is
close to a 500 million pounds ($785.32 million) settlement with
U.S. and British authorities over claims that some of its
employees submitted false Libor rates, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people briefed on the negotiations.
The settlement would involve the British bank pleading
guilty to criminal charges in addition to paying a penalty.
However, RBS executives are resisting any guilty plea, the
Journal said.
The deal is expected to close within the next two weeks, the
Journal reported.
Royal Bank of Scotland would be the third bank after
Barclays Plc and UBS AG to settle allegations
over submitting false Libor rates.
Britain's Barclays was fined $453 million in June for
manipulating Libor benchmark interest rates, while UBS paid
about $1.5 billion in December.
"Discussions with various authorities in relation to Libor
setting are ongoing. We continue to cooperate fully with their
investigations," RBS spokesman Michael Strachan told the
Journal.
RBS, which is majority owned by the British government,
could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside
of regular UK business hours.