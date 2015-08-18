LONDON Aug 18 British state-backed lender Royal
Bank of Scotland has sold its Luxembourg-based funds
business to BlackFin Capital Partners, a private equity firm
that specialises in financial services.
RBS said on Tuesday it had sold its Luxembourg UCITS and
alternative investment management company and funds governance
business to BlackFin for an undisclosed amount. The business had
28.5 billion euros ($31.43 billion) of assets under
administration at the end of 2014.
RBS said the sale is in line with its strategy to become a
smaller bank mainly focused on UK retail and corporate banking.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)