DUBAI, April 1 Commercial Bank of Dubai
(CBD) has agreed to acquire around 3 billion dirhams ($816.8
million) of corporate loans from Royal Bank of Scotland,
the Dubai-based lender said on Wednesday.
The portfolio of loans was mostly to large United Arab
Emirates-based companies, CBD said in a statement.
The transaction was expected to be complete during April
2015, with the bank using its own funds for the purchase, CBD
added.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)