SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia's Macquarie Group is preparing a bid for the aircraft leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland in a deal that could be worth at least $6 billion, The Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

The paper quoted people close to the deal as saying Macquarie had looked at a number of options including making a direct offer for the whole of the business, parts of the business or putting together a consortium to bid for the assets.

A successful bid could make the Australian investment bank the world's third-largest plane lessor, the paper said.

(Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Mark Bendeich)