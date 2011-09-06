* First round bids due this week - sources
* Sale attracting interest from other Asian players -
sources
* Successful deal to take Macquarie closer to GE, AIG
* Pricing key for Macquarie to maintain returns - fund
manager
(Updates shares, adds background on RBS, details)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Sept 6 Macquarie Group is nearing a bid
for the aircraft leasing business being sold by the Royal Bank
of Scotland, a more than $6 billion unit that could help
Australia's top investment bank become the world's No. 3
aviation lease operator.
The first round bids are due this week and the sale is
attracting interest from other Asian players, two sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters, with Macquarie expected
to team up with another bidder.
RBS may break-up the business into two if they fail to
find a single buyer for the whole business, one of the sources
said.
The aircraft leasing unit is among the assets
that RBS has had to sell as part of its government bailout after
the 2008 financial crisis nearly toppled the bank. To repay its
debt, RBS, still 83 percent owned by the UK government, has
moved to sell a range of assets, including its insurance
business and various parts of its bank.
RBS Aviation is one of the world's top five
commercial airline leasing firms -- it owns, manages or has
orders for 466 aircraft -- and could fetch between $6 billion
and $8 billion, industry sources and analysts have said.
Though a far cry from standard security underwriting,
advisory work and lending, financial institutions like Macquarie
have tacked on aircraft-leasing to their business operations,
attracted by steady cash flows and returns.
Macquarie became a serious player in the industry
only last year when it bought 53 passenger jets from AIG for
close to $2 billion.
Investors cautioned that Macquarie should be disciplined in
the bid to sustain the healthy returns the division is currently
earning.
"Macquarie went and bought aircraft-leasing assets on the
cheap just after the global financial crisis and that is why
that business had done really well," said Angus Gluskie, chief
investment officer at White Funds Management in Sydney.
"The key question is what is the pricing going to be and
will that pricing allow satisfactory returns? And remember
credit conditions are tightening and the price of the asset a
month or two later may be well below what it is now."
Despite the market uncertainty, U.S. insurer
A IG Inc filed for an IPO
of its aircraft l easing ILFC, the world's
biggest this week. Earlier this year, ILFC rival Air Lease Corp
raised $802.5 million in an IPO.
POTENTIAL BIDDERS
Reuters reported in July that RBS excluded the former boss
of its aircraft leasing business from the auction, raising
concerns the part-nationalised bank is barring a credible bidder
and could short-change the UK taxpayer.
Sources at the time said Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm
Avolon, which is run by Domhnal Slattery, the founder and former
CEO of RBS Aviation, has been barred from the process.
The July Reuters report said private equity firm Terra
Firma, owner of rival leasing firm AWAS, and GE Capital Aviation
Services were among the possible suitors.
Bank of China's name has been connected to the sale as well.
Bank of China owns aviation leasing and financing
unit BOC Aviation, which it bought for $3.2 billion in 2006 and
owns about 40 aircraft.
Other interested Asian firms may include Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp. , Marubeni Trading Co. To read that story, click
on [ID: nL6E7IP115].
The Australian Financial Review said on Tuesday that
Macquarie was considering a bid that could be worth at least $6
billion and was eyeing a number of options including making a
direct offer for the whole of the business, parts of the
business or putting together a consortium to bid for the assets.
.
The paper added that a successful bid for the plane
portfolio would hoist it to the third position in aircraft
leasing globally, behind GE and AIG's
International Leasing Finance Corp.
The aircraft leasing unit of Macquarie is part of its
Corporate and Asset Finance group, which managed a portfolio of
A$17.3 billion as at March this year.
Macquarie, whose shares fell 3.7
percent on Tuesday and are down
3 7 percent this
year, declined to comment. RBS also declined
to comment.
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in HONG KONG and Saeed
Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Vinu Pilakkot and Michael
Flaherty)