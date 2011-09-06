SYDNEY, Sept 6 Australia's Macquarie Group is interested in the aircraft leasing business of Royal Bank of Scotland and is leaning towards bidding in a consortium, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

Earlier the Australian Financial Review said Macquarie was considering a bid that could be worth at least $6 billion and was eyeing a number of options including making a direct offer for the whole of the business, parts of the business or putting together a consortium to bid for the assets. .

The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A Macquarie spokeswoman declined comment.

Macquarie is sitting on surplus capital of close to $4 billion and faces weak markets impacting its marquee investment bank and trading businesses. Asset finance and aircraft leasing is among one of the growing parts of business for Australia's top investment bank.