DUBAI Nov 5 Royal Bank of Scotland is reviewing its network in the Middle East, a statement from the British bank said on Wednesday, after a media report said the lender had put its corporate loan book in the region up for sale.

The statement from the bank, 81-percent owned by the British government, was issued after Bloomberg News reported RBS has hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to sell its Middle Eastern corporate loan book, citing unnamed sources.

The bank has been focusing its attention on its home market under a strategy unveiled in February by chief executive Ross McEwan, as it tries to rebuild its reputation after one of the biggest bailouts in British history during the global financial crisis.

"We are looking at options across our CEEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) network, but no decisions have been taken," the bank said in a statement.

"It is business as usual and we remain committed to serving our customers in the region." (Reporting by David French; Editing by Louise Heavens)