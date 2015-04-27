PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 27 Royal Bank of Scotland has sold a further portfolio of North American loans to Mizuho , as it continues to sell off unwanted international assets to focus on domestic lending.
RBS, which is 80 percent-owned by the British government, said the additional portfolio sold to Mizuho comprises $5.6 billion of loan commitments. It will receive $500 million in cash from the sale, generating an overall loss from the disposal of around $30 million.
RBS agreed in February to sell U.S. and Canadian loan commitments to Mizuho, in a deal worth £3 billion, marking the largest move overseas by one of Japan's top banks. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.