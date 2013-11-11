* Cameron praises 2,384 approvals as part of govt "plan for
Britain"
* RBS says 171.6 mln stg of mortgages agreed in principle
* Halifax has had applications for mortgages worth 194 mln
stg
LONDON, Nov 11 More than 2,000 homebuyers
obtained mortgages through the British government's flagship
loan support scheme in the first month of its broader operation,
with most of those first-time buyers, Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Monday.
Britain's Conservative government is pushing the plan, with
a 2015 election in mind, as a way to help people move onto, or
up, the property ladder, and stimulate growth after three years
of economic stagnation.
But critics say that unless the scheme is properly
scrutinised it could drive up house prices in sought-after areas
like London and create a housing bubble that might burst when
interest rates start to rise later this decade.
The figures given by Cameron for the first month in which
the scheme has operated for both new build and existing homes
compared to the almost 67,000 mortgages approved overall in
Britain in September - the highest since 2008.
Most applicants for the government scheme were young, had a
roughly average household income and were buying their first
home, Cameron said in a statement, arguing the programme was
central to his vision for Britain.
"Owning a home is about more than four walls to sleep at
night. It's about independence, self-reliance, moving on and
moving up," Cameron said.
"Above all, it's about aspiration. Help to Buy is helping
people realise the dream of home ownership - and it's a key part
of my plan for Britain."
A total of 2,384 applications had been received from the two
participating banks, largely nationalised RBS and
partially state-owned Halifax Bank of Scotland.
RBS, which owns NatWest, said 73 percent of its 1,080
mortgages through the scheme were for first-time buyers.
If all of the applications are finally approved, the bank
will be lending 171.6 million pounds ($274.5 million) under the
programme.
It said the average amount its customers wanted to borrow
was 159,000 pounds and the average price of the home they wanted
to buy was 167,565 pounds.
"These are majority young first-time buyers who, without
'Help to Buy', wouldn't have been able to consider a mortgage or
buy a home," said Lloyd Cochrane, head of mortgages at NatWest
and RBS.
Halifax, owned by RBS's part-nationalised rival Lloyds
Banking Group, said it had received 1,309 mortgage
applications from home buyers across the UK who have found a
property to purchase.
Halifax said the applications were for mortgages worth a
total of 194 million pounds.
RBS is allowing customers to draw down the funds before the
scheme officially launches in January and said 5 customers had
already purchased new homes through the scheme.