* RBS says 171.6 mln stg of mortgages agreed in principle
* Halifax has had applications for mortgages worth 194 mln
stg
LONDON Nov 11 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland has agreed in principle mortgages with 1,080
customers since Britain's flagship 'Help to Buy' housing
stimulus programme was launched a month ago.
Britain's Conservative government is pushing the plan, with
a 2015 election in mind, as a way to help people move onto, or
up, the property ladder, and stimulate growth after three years
of economic stagnation.
RBS, which owns NatWest, said 73 percent of the mortgages
were for first-time buyers. If all of the applications are
approved, the bank will be lending 171.6 million pounds ($274.5
million) under the scheme.
It said the average amount its customers wanted to borrow
was 159,000 pounds and the average price of the home they wanted
to buy was 167,565 pounds.
"These are majority young first-time buyers who, without
'Help to Buy', wouldn't have been able to consider a mortgage or
buy a home," said Lloyd Cochrane, head of mortgages at NatWest
and RBS.
Meanwhile Halifax, owned by RBS's part-nationalised rival
Lloyds Banking Group, said it had received 1,309
mortgage applications from home buyers across the UK who have
found a property to purchase. Halifax said the applications were
for mortgages worth a total of 194 million pounds.
Critics say that unless the three-year scheme is properly
scrutinised it could drive up house prices in sought-after areas
like London and create a housing bubble that might burst when
interest rates start to rise later this decade.
RBS is allowing customers to draw down the funds before the
scheme officially launches in January and said 5 customers had
already purchased new homes through the scheme.