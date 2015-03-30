(Adds detail)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, March 30 Royal Bank of Scotland
executive Rory Cullinan is to leave its investment bank at the
end of April, the state-backed lender said only a month after
putting him in charge of the business.
Cullinan, who was previously in charge of RBS's "bad bank"
and had been praised for running down its unwanted assets more
quickly than expected, was promoted to executive chairman of its
Corporate and Institutional Bank (CIB) on Feb. 26.
A source familiar with the matter said that his departure is
because of a disagreement over the implementation of strategy.
RBS, which is 79 percent owned by the British government,
plans to shrink the investment bank, pulling out of 25 countries
across Europe, Asia and the Middle East to leave it focusing on
British operations.
That will result in the loss of thousands of jobs and about
60 percent of the investment bank's assets.
RBS has already shrunk its investment bank substantially
since the 2007/09 financial crisis and last month said it would
cut its assets on a risk-adjusted basis to between 35 billion
pounds ($51.8 billion) and 40 billion pounds by 2019, against
107 billion pounds at the end of last year.
"Let me be quite clear, this marks the end of the standalone
global investment bank model for RBS," CEO Ross McEwan said at
the time.
Cullinan was appointed as head of CIB on the same day as
those plans were announced, so he agreed on the broad strategy,
the source said, adding that the disagreement was over "how to
get there".
One of the best paid executives at the bank, Cullinan was
this month awarded shares worth 2.1 million pounds, vesting
between 2016 and 2020.
RBS said on Monday that Chris Marks, chief executive of
commercial and institutional banking, and Mark Bailie, chief
executive of its non-core capital resolution business, will
become co-CEOs of CIB.
($1 = 0.6755 pounds)
