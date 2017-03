LONDON Oct 8 Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Katie Murray to the new role of director of finance, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson.

RBS said Murray, who is group finance director at Old Mutual Emerging Markets based in South Africa, would join the bank next month. Murray will take over the duties of financial controller Rajan Kapoor, who is retiring after 27 years at the bank.

