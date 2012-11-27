UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Nov 27 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc on Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of tier 2 subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBS, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RBS AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 6.125 MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.923 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.135 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 450 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.