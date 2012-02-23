LONDON Feb 23 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said he supported steps by the state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland to cut bonus payouts for its staff in its investment banking arm, and praised managers for helping to turn round the bank's fortunes.

RBS, 82 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, reported a fourth-quarter loss of 1.8 billion pounds, but said it paid out bonuses of almost 1 billion pounds in 2011.

However bonuses to its GBM investment bankers were down 58 percent from 2010 to 390 million pounds.

The pay of RBS' top staff has become a political issue with many Britons angry that bankers have continued to pay themselves large salaries while elsewhere thousands lose their jobs as the economy weakens.

"We have made clear that RBS should be a backmarker in the industry when it comes to pay, so it's right that bonuses at the investment bank are less than half what they were last year and less than a third of what they were in 2009," Osborne said in a statement.

"The new management team at RBS are cleaning up the mess after the biggest bank bailout in history, just as the government is cleaning up the system of bank regulation that failed so badly. These results show that they are doing just that." (Reporting by Michael Holden)