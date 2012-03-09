LONDON, March 9 Royal Bank of Scotland's head of investment banking, John Hourican, will receive almost 7.5 million pounds ($11.8 million) in pay, bonus and shares for last year.

The move is likely to fuel further fury about the size of payouts at the majority taxpayer-owned bank.

Hourican will next month receive 15.9 million shares, worth 4.2 million pounds, for a three-year award that ended last year.

The bank's annual report revealed the pay for its top executives, which showed the highest paid -- Ellen Alemany, head of its U.S. business Citizens -- could get 4.7 million pounds in pay, bonus and long-term award for 2011.

The second-highest paid, Hourican, got a 751,000-pound salary and a 2.5-million pound bonus for 2011, taking his pay for the year to 7.5 million pounds.

RBS did not name the executives, but they can be identified by their disclosed salaries.

($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)