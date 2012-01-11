LONDON Jan 11 Majority state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland should be paying out lower bonuses after the sector's tough year, Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday.

"I am clear given the fact it's not been a particularly successful year for banking that we would expect to see bonuses lower this year than last year," Osborne told the UK parliament's treasury committee.

No cash bonus of more than 2,000 pounds was paid in the past two bonus rounds at RBS or Lloyds, another UK bank Britain bailed out and in which it now owns a 40 percent stake.

Osborne said he did not have the power to seize remuneration payments being paid at RBS in the current bonus round that stem from awards made two or three years ago.

John Hourican, who heads RBS's investment bank, could receive shares worth up to 4 million pounds this year based on long-term performance awards granted when he took the helm of the business in October 2008.

The Bank of England's financial policy committee has advised lenders to scale back bonuses to help beef up their capital buffers.

"That advice should be heeded. The Financial Services Authority is currently going bank by bank to see whether they are compliant with that warning," Osborne said.

Britain's taxpayers had to bail out RBS in the financial crisis and Britain now owns 83 percent of the bank. Osborne said he was very happy with the lender's new strategy to cut back on "capital hungry" activities.

RBS is likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000 investment banking jobs as part of scaling back on its non-retail banking activities, a person familiar with the matter said this week.

"I certainly have been clear in my view that RBS should scale down its global investment banking activities and become a much more UK- and Europe-focused retail bank where the investment banking done primarily supports the retail bank," Osborne said.

"That is the strategy RBS has announced ... That is a sensible decision for them to take and one that actually will increase the value of the bank rather than diminish it over time," he added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)