GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 8 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland paid 93 of its staff over 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) in 2012, a year the bank was caught up in an interest rate rigging scandal and paid out billions for mis-selling.
The bank, which is 82 percent-owned by the UK taxpayer, said that pay for its executive directors and top 8 executives was 21 million pounds, down 16 percent on the year before.
RBS said its 386 "code staff", an industry definition for people in risk-taking jobs, earned an average of 701,000 pounds in 2012.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)