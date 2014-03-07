UPDATE 2-BoE's Hogg resigns over failure to flag conflict of interest
* Resignation comes at crucial time for UK economy ahead of Brexit (Adds detail, reaction)
LONDON, March 7 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said it had handed shares worth up to 18.25 million pounds ($30.5 million) to directors under a long term incentive plan, risking a political backlash.
The bank, which is 81 percent owned by the British government, said it had awarded Chief Executive Ross McEwan shares worth up to 3 million pounds under the plan which will vest in 2017.
McEwan, who receives an annual salary of 1 million pounds, said when he was appointed last August that he didn't want to be considered for an annual bonus for 2013 or 2014.
* Resignation comes at crucial time for UK economy ahead of Brexit (Adds detail, reaction)
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday helped by higher trading income at market maker unit Winterflood.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Dublin is Bank of America's default option for a new base within the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, but other centres are on the table and no decision has yet been made, an executive said in Germany on Tuesday.