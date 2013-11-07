LONDON Nov 7 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland said on Thursday it will pay $153.7 million
under a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) over the sale of mortgage-backed debt six years
ago.
RBS, which is 81 percent owned by the UK government, said
the payment was covered by provisions it had already made.
The SEC investigation into a $2.2 billion mortgage backed
security in 2007. The SEC complaint alleged RBS's prospectus
statement for the offer was "materially misleading".
RBS said it neither admitted nor denied the allegations in
the SEC complaint and had co-operated with the investigation.