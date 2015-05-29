LONDON May 29 Royal Bank of Scotland
has invited investment banks to pitch for the role of corporate
broker as the state-backed lender gears up for a full return to
public hands, two sources familir with the matter told Reuters
on Friday.
The British government, which owns 80 percent of RBS, may
begin selling part of the state's holding at a loss later this
year, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on May 10.
The government wants to accelerate the disposal of its
shares in RBS and Lloyds Banking Group, rescued at a
combined cost of 66 billion pounds ($101 billion) during the
2007-9 financial crisis.
It has already sold around half its 41 percent stake in
Lloyds at a profit, but at current share prices it is sitting on
a loss of around 13.5 billion pounds on its investment in RBS.
Corporate brokers, a setup peculiar to London, are
investment bankers who act as intermediaries between public
companies and institutional investors. They are retained as a
corporation's trusted adviser, built up over years of being its
eyes and ears in the market.
Morgan Stanley and UBS are currently
corporate brokers to RBS. The new broking role will likely
include larger responsibilites to help the bank through the
privatisation process. UBS, which already advises the government
on a number of selloffs in process, will likely not pitch for
the expanded role.
Morgan Stanley has also been advising UK Financial
Investments (UKFI), which manages government stakes in RBS and
Lloyds along with other financial assets, on its plan to sell
shares in Lloyds since December.
JPMorgan is among a group of banks pitching for the
new role at RBS, sources said. The bank was until recently
adviser to UKFI, which British finance minister George Osborne
said on May 22 would merge with the Shareholder Executive, which
controls 23 other state-owned businesses, and is itself looking
for new advisers as part of a planned rotation.
In a speech to business leaders in London, Osborne said he
wanted to "get the government out of the business of owning
great chunks of our banking system, and indeed other assets that
should be in the private sector".
In March, the government said it wanted to sell 9 billion
pounds of shares in Lloyds and 13 billion pounds of home loans
held by bailed-out Northern Rock and Bradford and Bingley by the
end of the 2015/16 financial year.
RBS, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, UBS and UKFI declined
comment.
($1 = 0.6546 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)