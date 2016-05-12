LONDON May 12 Scotland's Crown Office said on
Thursday there was insufficient evidence of criminal conduct to
prosecute Royal Bank of Scotland or its directors over
the bank's 2008 rights issue.
The prosecutor in 2011 launched an investigation into the 12
billion pound ($17.36 billion) capital raising after
shareholders claimed they were misled over the condition of the
bank, which was bailed out by the British government during the
2008 financial crisis.
"Following careful examination of all the evidence seen to
date, Crown Counsel have decided that there is insufficient
evidence in law of criminal conduct either in relation to RBS as
an institution or any directors or other senior management
involved in the rights issue," a Crown Office spokesperson said.
($1 = 0.6913 pounds)
(Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)