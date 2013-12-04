LONDON Dec 4 State-backed bank Royal Bank of
Scotland said a 391 million euro ($531.3 million) fine
handed to it by European antitrust regulators on Wednesday had
been fully provisioned for.
European Union regulators fined RBS and five other financial
firms a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for
rigging financial benchmarks.
"We acknowledged back in February that there were serious
shortcomings in our systems and controls on this issue, but also
in the integrity of a very small number of our employees," RBS
Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement.
"Today is another sobering reminder of those past failings
and nobody should be in any doubt about how seriously we have
taken this issue."