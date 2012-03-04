DUBAI, March 4 Royal Bank of Scotland
has ended a tie-up with Dubai's Rasmala Investment Bank
to provide equity research on Middle Eastern companies, the
part-nationalised U.K. lender said on Sunday.
Several global investment banks, including Credit Suisse AG
and Japan's Nomura, are cutting research
staff in the Middle East to save costs amid tough global
conditions and a dearth of work in the region.
"There is no further requirement for the joint arrangement
with Rasmala," Simon Penney, RBS' chief executive for Middle
East and Africa, said in an email statement, adding the decision
follows a move by the lender to exit its cash equities business
globally.
"RBS is committed to its other businesses in the UAE,"
Penney said in the statement.
RBS, 83-percent owned by the UK government, is in talks to
sell its mergers and acquisitions business in the Middle East
and cut some jobs as part of a global restructuring, the bank
said in January.
That comes as part of a global shake up in which RBS plans
to cut another 4,450 jobs.
The bank was an advisor in the sale of Aujan Industries'
50-percent stake to Coca-Cola Co late last year.
International banks had flocked to the Middle East in recent
years, lured by the oil-rich region's growth prospects and the
lucrative fees available, from taking companies public to
advising on sovereign fund deals.
But increased competition and the financial crisis has
reduced prospects. Amid that backdrop, bankers say more staff
from the region may be shifted to other locations or laid off.
Rasmala, which has around $900 million in assets, has
offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Egypt and operates in asset management, corporate finance and
institutional brokerage.
European Islamic Investment Bank plans to acquire
about 35 percent stake in the Dubai bank.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair)