LONDON Dec 17 Britain's financial watchdog has
delayed publication of a review of alleged mistreatment of
business customers by Royal Bank of Scotland until early
2016.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had previously said it
would make an announcement by the end of this year on the first
part of an investigation into RBS's global restructuring group
(GRG).
"The work is ongoing and good progress has been made, and
all parties remain keen to complete this complex review quickly.
An announcement will be made as soon as possible in 2016," the
FCA said in an update on Thursday.
The FCA is examining RBS's treatment of business customers
who were in financial difficulty, after the bank was accused of
pushing viable firms into GRG so it could seize their assets and
charge higher fees.
The FCA has hired firms Promontory Financial Group and
Mazars to investigate the claims and produce an independent
report.
RBS is 73 percent owned by the government and senior
executives are concerned the GRG review could derail attempts to
put past problems behind the bank.
Reuters reported in September that RBS executives were
bracing themselves for a multi-billion-pound compensation
scheme.
