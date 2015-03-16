DUBAI, March 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
is exploring options for the sale or wind-down of its corporate
and institutional banking operations in central and eastern
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), a spokeswoman for
the bank said on Monday.
RBS said last month that it would exit CEEMEA while
substantially cutting its presence in Asia and the United States
within its corporate and institutional banking business.
The bank is exploring options for the sale or wind-down of
operations in the Czech Republic, Russia, the Middle East,
Africa, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Poland, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters. The exception would be operational
activities and services in the bank's Poland service centre, the
source added.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)