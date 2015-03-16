* Bank considers sale or wind-down of business in central
and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa - RBS
* Czech Republic, Russia, the Middle East, Africa,
Kazakhstan, Turkey and Poland were affected - source
* In Middle East and Africa, RBS gauging buyer interest
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, March 16 Royal Bank of Scotland
is exploring options for the sale or wind-down of its corporate
and institutional banking operations in central and eastern
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), a spokeswoman for
the bank said on Monday.
Under a drastic shrinking of its investment banking
operations, RBS said last month it will pull out of 25
countries, while substantially cutting its presence in Asia and
the United States within its corporate and institutional banking
business.
The bank was considering selling or winding down operations
in the Czech Republic, Russia, the Middle East and Africa,
Kazakhstan, Turkey and Poland, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters. The bank will exit Romania and Slovakia, the
source said.
The bank's spokeswoman declined to comment on the specific
countries involved.
The lender, 79-percent owned by the British government, is
under pressure to scale down its international business and
sharpen its focus on its domestic market after receiving 45.5
billion pounds ($67.2 billion) in government assistance during
the financial crisis of 2007-9.
RBS's credit exposure to the CEEMEA region, as well as
central Asia and institutions such as the World Bank, was 19.1
billion pounds in 2013, representing 3.4 percent of its 573
billion pounds of credit risk assets, according to its annual
report for that year. It had 1.7 billion pounds of exposure to
CEEMEA's oil and gas industry at the end of 2014, its 2014
annual results show.
In the Middle East and Africa -- where it has offices in the
United Arab Emirates, Qatar and South Africa -- it is gauging
interest for the sale of its corporate debt and debt capital
markets business, but will wind down the operations if buyers
are not found, the source said.
The bank will honour legal obligations relating to existing
customers and was in close talks with the affected customers
about what would happen with their business in the future, said
the source.
