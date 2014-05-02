LONDON May 2 Royal Bank of Scotland said Nathan Bostock will cease to be finance director from May 19 and leave the RBS board on May 28.

RBS previously announced Bostock is leaving to join rival Santander UK, and will be replaced by Credit Suisse investment banker Ewen Stevenson.

RBS said Bostock will not receive any compensation for loss of office, although he will continue to receive salary, pension and benefits up to the point his employment ends on August 18.

RBS trebled its profit in the first quarter, benefiting from improved cost control and a reduction in impairment costs. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)