* Ex-FSA chief Howard Davies appointed RBS chairman
* Davies an advocate of 'principles-based regulation'
* Tripartite regime blamed for inadequate supervision
* Morgan Stanley colleagues pay glowing tributes
By Matt Scuffham and Lauren Tara LaCapra
LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 26 The man synonymous with
the "light-touch" regulation which allowed Royal Bank of
Scotland to spiral out of control before its 45.5
billion pound ($71 billion) government rescue looks set to guide
it back to private hands.
Howard Davies, who set up the discredited and now defunct
Financial Services Authority (FSA), has been handed the job of
chairing RBS through a critical period in which it is
restructuring and cleaning up issues of past misconduct ahead of
a possible sale of the government's shares.
RBS, 79 percent-owned by taxpayers following its bailout
during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009, on Thursday
appointed Davies to succeed Philip Hampton, whose six-year
tenure as RBS chairman will end this year.
Davies, then deputy governor of the Bank of England, was
asked to create a new city watchdog when Britain's Labour Party
came to power in 1997 and became its chairman for the next six
years.
The FSA was part of a tripartite regulation system
established by finance minister Gordon Brown which has since
been blamed for not policing Britain's banks effectively.
The tripartite system split regulation between the Treasury,
FSA and Bank of England, with most of the central bank's
responsibilities for financial stability handed to the FSA. But
a report by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee
concluded that failures of regulation and supervision
contributed to the financial crisis in Britain.
Under Davies' chairmanship, the FSA followed a strategy of
'principle-based regulation', where a broad set of guidelines
are laid out for banks to follow, differing from 'rules-based
regulation' which sets out a specific rule book.
Davies, 64, will have a chance to put his thoughts into
practice at RBS, still hampered by a number of investigations by
regulators into past misconduct at the bank, threatening to
undermine Chief Executive Ross McEwan's plans to turn it around.
The bank said on Wednesday that it had suspended another two
employees as part of its own probe into its foreign exchange
business..
It is also being investigated by regulators looking into its
selling of bonds backed by residential mortgages in the United
States and by British regulators examining its treatment of
struggling small firms.
"RADICAL MANIFESTO"
With uncanny timing, Davies re-entered the debate on
financial regulation this week publishing a book entitled 'Can
financial markets be controlled?'.
It promised readers "a radical alternative manifesto of
reforms to restore market discipline and create a safer economic
future for us all".
In it, he criticises reforms initiated since the crisis
suggesting that they have not gone far enough -- putting him at
odds with many senior bankers who feel banks are being hamstrung
by regulations that make it impossible for them to operate some
businesses.
Davies, a fan of English Premier League soccer champions
Manchester City, has served as a director of Morgan Stanley
since 2005 and his colleagues there speak glowingly of
his qualities, describing him as ideal for the role.
"Sir Howard is among the finest directors I've ever served
with," said Erskine Bowles, a fellow director at Morgan Stanley.
"His understanding of global economics, risk, and their
impact on global financial institutions is invaluable. He also
brings a wonderful wit that can lighten a moment in just the
right manner," he added.
Davies has not managed to entirely avoid controversy since
leaving the FSA. In 2011, he resigned as director of the London
School of Economics after the university was criticised for
accepting funding from a foundation run by Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi's son, Saif.
The prize for Davies, if he can help McEwan and other senior
executives clean up RBS, will be to the lead it back to private
ownership.
That could start to happen as early as 2017, according to
industry sources, if the bank can settle outstanding regulatory
investigations and complete its restructuring.
Those at the helm when it gets there will enjoy the prestige
associated with turning around a bank almost destroyed by an
acquisition binge overseen by former chief executive Fred
Goodwin in the run up to the financial crisis.
The irony could be that the man leading the bank's recovery
will be seen by some as the architect of the rules which allowed
Goodwin to embark on his folly in the first place.
Davies was unavailable to comment on his appointment on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.6455 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)