PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland says
* RBS says on foreign exchange failings, in advanced settlement discussions in criminal investigation conducted by DOJ and with certain other authorities
Further company coverage: RBS.L
(Reporting by Steve Slater)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.