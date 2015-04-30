* CEO expects settlement with U.S. authorities by end-June
* RBS in advanced talks with authorities including DoJ
* Q1 operating profit 1.6 bln stg, up 16 percent
(Recasts, adds CEO comments, details on settlement timing)
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
said it expects to settle with U.S. authorities
investigating alleged foreign exchange manipulation in the
coming weeks and set aside a further 334 million pounds ($515
million) to cover the cost.
The new charge takes the total set aside by RBS for future
foreign exchange settlements to 704 million pounds. The bank was
fined $634 million by British and U.S. regulators last November,
being one of six institutions which paid out a combined $4.3
billion for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate
currency markets.
RBS said on Thursday it was in advanced discussions over a
settlement in relation to a criminal investigation conducted by
the U.S. Department of Justice and other authorities, and
expects to settle before the end of June.
Rival Barclays, which has yet to settle with any
regulators over the matter, on Wednesday set aside another 800
million pounds to cover the issue.
RBS, 80 percent owned by the British government, remains
hampered by a number of investigations into past misconduct,
undermining its turnaround under CEO Ross McEwan who warned of
another tough year as the bank grapples with a mammoth
restructuring and the consequences of past misdeeds.
"There are still many conduct and litigation hurdles looming
on the horizon and putting these issues behind us is a vital
part of our plan," McEwan said.
As well as foreign exchange, the bank still faces
investigations into its treatment of struggling small businesses
and its selling of bonds backed by residential mortgages (RMBS)
in the United States. McEwan said he expects an RMBS settlement
to come in the second half of the year.
RBS made an operating profit of 1.63 billion pounds in the
first quarter, up 16 percent on the same period a year ago.
The improved performance was clouded by a number of one-off
charges, resulting in RBS posting an attributable loss of 446
million, compared with a 1.2 billion pound profit a year ago.
It set aside 100 million pounds to cover compensation for
the mis-selling of loan insurance and 257 million pounds for
other customer compensation, primarily relating to paid-for
accounts.
The bank took another 453 million pounds in restructuring
charges, mainly on the reduction in the value of its properties
in Stanford, Connecticut, where it is cutting the size of its
U.S. investment bank.
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)