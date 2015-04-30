LONDON, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland set aside 856 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to cover charges for past misconduct and litigation, helping push the state-backed lender to a loss in the first quarter.

The charges include 334 million pounds to cover issues relating to the alleged manipulation of foreign exchanges rates, 100 million pounds to cover compensation for the mis-selling of loan insurance and 257 million pounds for other customer compensation, primarily relating to paid-for accounts.

The bank, which is 80 percent owned by the government, made an underlying operating profit of 1.63 billion pounds, up 16 percent on the same period a year ago. It made an attributable loss of 446 million, compared with a 1.2 billion pound profit a year ago. ($1 = 0.6489 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)