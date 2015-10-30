LONDON Oct 30 Royal Bank of Scotland
warned future costs relating to past misconduct could be
substantially higher than expected after reporting a
third-quarter loss due to restructuring and litigation charges.
RBS, 73 percent owned by the British government, reported a
third quarter operating loss of 134 million pounds ($206
million), down from a profit of 1.1 billion the year before, hit
by restructuring and misconduct costs.
"Whilst legacy issues continue to be addressed, material
further and incremental costs and provisions in respect of
conduct and litigation related matters are expected, and could
be substantially greater than the aggregate provisions RBS has
recognised," the bank said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)