Feb 27 RBS :
* Continuing to explore further opportunities in the republic
of Ireland with a
view to being a challenger
* Continues to target a fully loaded Basel III common equity
tier 1 ratio of
c.11% by the end of 2015
* Says must cut costs, complexity to position RBS to deliver a
sustainable
overall return on tangible equity of 12% plus in long term
* To bring our cost base down from £13.3 billion in 2013 to £8
billion in the
medium term
* Preparations for a partial initial public offering (IPO) of
citizens in 2014
remain on track,
* Bank intends to fully divest the citizens business by the end
of 2016.
* Discussions with the UK government over the retirement of the
dividend access
share (das) are well advanced
* Williams & glyn business (formerly known as "project
rainbow") has made good
progress towards its IPO
* Investment of £700 million has been committed over the next
3-5 years to
build the best retail and commercial bank in the UK
* Expect elevated restructuring costs in the next two years
* Working through our legacy conduct and litigation issues; the
timings and
amounts of any redress or settlements however remain
uncertain
* Expect our underlying cost base to be £1 billion lower in
2014.
* Expect margins to be slightly up in 2014 but anticipate lower
securities
gains
* Monitoring the debate on Scottish Independence
* Will respond to whatever voters decide on Scotland
* Impossible to quantify with any precision what the effects of
Scottish
Independence might be
