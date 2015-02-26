Feb 26 Royal Bank of Scotland says:
* Rbs Cib To Reduce Its Rwas By 60% From £107 Bln At 31
December 2014 To £35 bln
* Exceeded its 2014 cost reduction targets with savings of
£1.1 billion
* In 2015, we also plan to start a programme of issuing
basel iii compliant additional tier 1 capital instruments
* Rbs markets businesses to exit central and eastern europe,
middle east and africa, and substantially reduce presence in
asia pacific and us
* Rbs says to exit cash management services outside uk and
ireland
* Rbs says cib will reduce its geographical footprint to
approximately 13 countries, compared with 38 at end of 2014
(Reporting By Steve Slater)